NFF Divided Over Chelle’s Future As Eagles Receive Bronze Bonus

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) executive committee is reportedly split over whether to retain Eric Chelle as head coach of the Super Eagles, despite the team finishing third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Chelle was given a clear mandate by the NFF to lead Nigeria to the final of the tournament.

However, the FrancoMalian tactician fell short of that target after the Super Eagles lost to hosts Morocco on penalties in the semi-final. He also failed to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having taken charge with six matches left in the qualifying campaign.

A top NFF official, who spoke anonymously, revealed that opinions within the board remain sharply divided. “Some members of the board believe he should continue as Super Eagles coach, while others insist that he failed to meet the two major targets set for him and should therefore step aside,” the official said.

According to the source, some board members had hoped that either World Cup qualification or a second consecutive AFCON final appearance would reduce pressure on them ahead of NFF elections scheduled for eight months’ time. “Some of them are unhappy that he did not help them secure their positions.

There are also others who are displeased that they could not force certain players on him,” the source told SCORENigeria. While the final decision will rest with the NFF leadership, it is understood that the National Sports Commission (NSC) will also be involved in the process.

Chelle is also believed to enjoy the backing of some top government officials. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Chelle’s popularity among fans and players has risen significantly following Nigeria’s impressive outing in Morocco.

Against expectations, the Super Eagles played attractive, attacking football en route to the semifinals, with team captain Wilfred Ndidi openly backing the 48-year-old coach to remain in charge.

Meanwhile, the Eagles players will receive a bonus of $15,000 each for finishing third at AFCON 2025. The bonus was originally meant for reaching the semi-finals, where Nigeria were eliminated by Morocco on penalties.