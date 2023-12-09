NFF Decries Robbery Attacks, Empathises With Sunshine, One Rocket

…NPFL Also Sympathises With Sunshine Stars Over Attack

The Nigeria Football Federation has decried the recent spate of robbery attacks on players and officials of football clubs travelling by road in the country to honour matches in the domestic Leagues, while appealing to security agents to devise further means of protecting road users in the land. NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, on Friday said the federation was disturbed by the trend, which has seen players and officials of Nigeria National League club, FC One Rocket and NPFL side Sunshine Stars attacked with some persons injured and valuables lost over the past few days.

“The NFF is seriously disturbed and disillusioned by this unwarranted trend. First, it was FC One Rocket of Abat, Akwa Ibom State that was attacked. Their players and officials lost a variety of valuables in the attack in Ihiala, Anambra State, while on their way from an NNL match against Ikorodu City in Lagos. “Only on Thursday, 7th Decem- ber, 2023, players and officials of Sunshine Stars of Akure were attacked on the Ore-Benin Road by armed robbers, with the ball boy shot.

This is worrisome and we are passionately appealing to security personnel to painstakingly work out new ways and methods of ensuring safety and security of lives and properties on our roads.” Meanwhile, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has also sympathised with the Management of Sunshine Stars FC. Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, the NPFL Chairman, who has personally reached out to the club Chairman described the attack on the team as sad and unfortunate.