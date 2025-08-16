NFF Congratulates Omidiran Over Appointment As FCC Boss

The Nigeria Football Federation has congratulated a former member of its Executive Committee, Honourable Ayo Omidiran, who was earlier this week appointed as Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, by President Bola Tinubu.

President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahima Gusau said the appointment of the foremost women’s football financier, supporter and enabler was another strong indication of the high regard that the present administration has for integrity, credibility and competence.

“The NFF is excited by this appointment of someone that we can readily and happily call our own. Honourable Omidiran’s name is synonymous with football, not just women’s football. She is an oak in the industry, having founded and funded a football club, served on the NFF Executive Committee and served meritoriously on the FIFA Women’s Football Committee.”

Honourable Omidiran, one of the true titans of women’s football in Nigeria, founded the Omidiran Babes in the early 1990s, and committed to women’s football and the development of the girl-child thencefrom. She served on the Board of then Nigeria Football Federation, and was appointed into the FIFA Women’s Football Committee in the late nighties.

She has served in various sport-related committees over the decades, and also left a legacy of credibility, altruism and decency as a two-term Member of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic.