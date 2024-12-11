NFF Confirms Tenure Extension For Sanusi Despite Stakeholders’ Push-Backs

Share

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has con firmed the reapportionment of Dr Mohammed Sanusi as General Secretary for another term of three years.

Rumours were rife that Sanusi had sealed a fourth term in office but the Federation didn’t make a formal announcement until yesterday a statement from the Director of Media, Demola Olajire titled ‘FIFA, SWAN congratulate Sanusi on re-appointment as NFF General Secretary’ emerged.

The statement read: “World football-ruling body, FIFA on Monday formally congratulated Dr Mohammed Sanusi on his re-appointment as General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, for another term of three years.”

The tenure extension had generated intense pushbacks from some stakeholders including the erstwhile Sports Minister John Enoh.

Dr. Sanusi was initially appointed as a contract staff of the federation, becoming the NFF Secretary General in 2015 for a four-year term.

His tenure was extended in 2019 for an additional five years by the former NFF board led by Amaju Pinnick. With his current tenure set to end this December, the NFF has not granted a three-year extension.

