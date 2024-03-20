NFF confirms Finidi as Eagles’ interim coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed exinternational, Finidi George, as the interim coach of the Super Eagles and the retired winger will be in charge of the team’s upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Mali in Morocco. The development confirmed New Telegraph’s earlier report that the Technical Adviser of Enyimba of Aba would be considered for the role instead of the NFF’s Technical Director Austin Eguavoen.

Finidi worked with the immediate past handler of the team Jose Peseiro for 21 months and together powered the Eagles to runnerup position at the 34th Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire last month year. However, our correspondent has learnt that Finidi’s tenure as interim manager will be shortlived as the NFF is keen on appointing a substantive head coach before the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifying series.

The 52-year-old former Ajax Amsterdam (The Netherlands) and Real Betis (Spain) winger made a scoring debut for the fatherland in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Burkina Faso at the National Stadium, Lagos on July 27, 1991.