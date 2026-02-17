NFF Confirms FIFA Has Made No Decision On Nigeria’s Petition Against DR Congo

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that FIFA has not issued any decision on its protest against the Democratic Republic of Congo over alleged ineligible players. The federation said reports claiming that FIFA had ruled in favour of either Nigeria or DR Congo are false and misleading.

Nigeria had earlier filed a complaint after their elimination by DR Congo in the African play-offs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, questioning the eligibility of some Congolese players due to concerns over dual nationality laws.

NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, said reports claiming that a decision has been made are false. His words: “There is no decision from FIFA at this time. Any claims that a ruling has been made are false. FIFA has not communicated any verdict to the NFF or the Congolese federation.”