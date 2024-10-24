New Telegraph

NFF Changes Venue For Falcons, Algeria Friendly

The first leg of the international friendly between the Super Falcons and their Algerian counterpart will now be played at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

The Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, was originally scheduled to host the game. The encounter will be held on Saturday, October 26th as earlier planned.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the venue change on Wednesday without stating any reason for the decision.

The second friendly will however take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, next week Tuesday. The two friendlies will kick off at 4 pm local time. The Super Falcons started preparations for the friendlies on Tuesday.

