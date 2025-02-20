NFF, Carloha Sign Partnership Deal, Target S’Eagles World Cup Qualification

Share

On Wednesday, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Carloha, signed a strategic partnership deal to become the official automobile partner of the federation and the National Teams.

This collaboration underscores Carloha’s commitment to fostering sports excellence and empowering talents in Nigeria’s football ecosystem.

The official signing ceremony, which took place at Carloha’s head office in Alapere, Lagos, was attended by Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Carloha, Mr. Liang Long, Mr. Sola Adigun, Carloha’s Managing Director Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee and Ms Aisha Falode, Member of the NFF Executive Committee.

Speaking at the event, Mallam Dikko praised the NFF and Carloha for coming into a relationship that is certain to work wonders for the Nigeria game

He said, “The NSC is happy for the NFF and Carloha coming into this relationship, and we believe it will open more doors for corporate bodies to seek partnership with sports federations in the country.”

President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, highlighted the significance of private sector involvement in sports development.

Gusau said, “We are excited to welcome Carloha on board as a key partner in our mission to elevate Nigeria football. With their support, we can further develop programmes that will benefit our teams and the millions of football lovers across the country.”

CEO of Carloha, Mr. Long described the partnership as auspicious, saying the company is determined to drive the Super Eagles to overtake their opponents and qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, as a priority project.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Carloha Nigeria, Mr Sola Adigun, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, stating that the partnership aims to have a long-lasting impact on football’s growth by providing essential support to grassroots and professional football projects and programmes.

