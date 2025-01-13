NFF Begs Nigerians For Support As Chelle Officially Takes Over Today

Share

Federation to name assistants in today’s unveiling

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has called on Nigerians to rally behind Eric Chelle, the newly appointed head coach of the Super Eagles, as he begins his tenure.

Chelle will be officially unveiled today at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, in an event scheduled for 11 a.m.

Chelle’s appointment, confirmed by the NFF Executive Committee last Tuesday following a recommendation from its Technical and Development Committee, marks the start of a new chapter for the Super Eagles.

The 47-year-old FrancoMalian coach takes on one of the most demanding roles in world football, with high expectations from millions of passionate Nigerian fans.

However, the NFF President, Alhaji Ibra – him Gusau, harped on the need for unity and support, describing Chelle as the right man to steer the Super Eagles toward success.

“We appreciate the fact that Nigerians are very passionate about the game of football, and that is the reason for the different tones of reactions following the appointment of Coach Chelle.

However, the NFF hereby appeals to Nigerians to come together and support him, as we believe he has the qualities to achieve success with the Super Eagles.

“The NFF will give him all the support that he needs to succeed in the job.” The NFF said in the press statement released by Media Director, Demola Olajire, yesterday that the Federation will also disclose the names of Coach Chelle’s assistants, “with the crew to shepherd the Super Eagles B at next month’s African Nations Championship in East Africa, before focusing squarely on the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, beginning with the matches against Rwanda (away) and Zimbabwe (home) in March.”

