January 22, 2025
NFF Begins Work On 2nd Pitch At The FIFA Goal Project

Ibrahim Gusau led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday commenced the building of a hostel for camping of athletes as well a standard football pitch at FIFA Goal Project of MKO Stadium, Abuja Yesterday morning, when our correspondent visited the site, contractors started working as bulldozer was seen removing trees Our correspondent learnt that project conception, design, planning and procurement have been concluded and are now in the construction phase.

Construction of a hostel and a pitch is part of the Gusau-led NFF promise to develop football at the grassroots level as U15, U17 and U20 of boys and girls national teams are expected to start using the facilities as soon as it is completed.

