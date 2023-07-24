NFF approves Peseiro’s contract extension with reduced pay

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has agreed to extend the contract of the coach of the senior national team of Nigeria Jose Peseiro. The NFF had a virtual meeting yesterday where it was agreed that the coach should be handed an extension but on a reduced pay way less than his current package of $70,000 a month, which makes him the third-highest-earning coach in Africa.

Peseiro’s contract as the coach of the senior national team of Nigeria expired at the end of June, a little over a month after he helped the team qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations with a game to spare. Some board members kicked against the idea of keeping the coach but they were quickly reminded that there could be a legal tussle if he is sacked after qualifying for the AFCON because his contract mandates him to win the next AFCON or get sacked. Secondly, he is being owed backlogs of unpaid salaries which the football house must pay.

In the event of his sack and the employment of a new coach. NFF will be paying the new coach as well as Peseiro, a scenario that played out with erstwhile coach Gernot Rohr and is partly responsible for their current financial woes. The draft of the proposed new contract has been sent to the Portuguese coach leaving the decision of accepting the terms in his hands. A reply is said to be expected by the end of this month