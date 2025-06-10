NFF Approves Okwaraji Memorial Championship, 36 Years After Death

Share

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved the Sam Okwaraji Secondary Schools Soccer Championship across Nigeria.

The NFF’s approval is the sequel to the endorsement of the Senate Committee on Sports Developments led by Senator Abdul Ningi.

This initiative which is billed to be an annual event is an initiative of the Samuel Okwaraji Foundation to immortalise the late Nigerian international who slumped and died at National Stadium Surulere, Lagos in August 1989, during a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Angola.

The NFF in a letter signed by Ruth David, Acting Director of Competitions, read that endorsement was in recognition of the objectives and goals of the championship which would not only impact positively on the youths who are the participants, but also the development of football in the country.

NFF also appreciated the foundation for its vision to contribute to the growth and development of grassroots football in Nigeria.

The federation appealed to the organisers to adhere to the extant rules of football as approved by the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) during the nationwide competition set to kick off later this year.

Share