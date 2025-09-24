NFF, Amstel Malta Celebrate Nnadozie

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has received special recognition from Amstel Malta after making history at the 2025 Ballon d’Or Awards in Paris. Nnadozie finished fourth in the Women’s Yashin Trophy category, becoming the first African goalkeeper ever to be ranked in the top five globally.

Her achievement is being hailed as a proud moment for Nigerian and African football. In a statement yesterday, Nigerian Breweries Plc, makers of Amstel Malta, said the brand has long been a champion of Nigerian women’s football, standing firmly with the Super Falcons as the team powered to a recordextending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco last year.

Speaking on the achievement, Head of Communications, Marketing at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sandra Amachree, said: “Chiamaka Nnadozie’s rise to global recognition at the Ballon d’Or is a proud moment for Nigeria and Africa. Her success reflects the resilience, talent, and passion that Amstel Malta has always celebrated in the Super Falcons.

From standing with the team as they won a record 10th WAFCON title, to witnessing this global recognition, we remain committed to refreshing and empowering Nigerian football every step of the way.”

Also reacting to Nnadozie’s Ballon d’Or recognition, the NFF congratulated Nnadozie for her performance and consistent excellence. Nnadozie’s Ballon d’Or ranking adds to Nigeria’s growing reputation on the global stage, following recent strong showings by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman in past editions. For Amstel Malta, her success is further proof that Nigerian football is on a remarkable rise.