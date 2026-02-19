NFF Advertises U23s, F’Eagles, Eaglets Coaching Jobs

The top coaching positions in the Nigeria U23s, the Flying Eagles, Golden Eaglets and Flamingos are now vacant and qualified coaches have been asked to submit their applications for these posts.

The NFF technical committee rose for its meeting in Abuja Tuesday by advertising for these coaching posts. SCORENigeria learnt that applications must reach the NFF within a week after which successful coaches will then be shortlisted and interviewed by the committee.

“This is to give interested coaches a level playing field as well as get the best hands for the country,” a top official told SCORENigeria The country’s U23s were last headed by Salisu Yusuf, while Aliyu Zubairu led the Flying Eagles.