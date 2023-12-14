NFF Abandons Waldrum, Searches for New Falcons Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has allegedly abandoned negotiations for the renewal of the contract of Randy Waldrum as the Super Falcons coach. Waldrum’s initial two- year contract expired about two months ago and there were fears his employers would not offer him a fresh deal after the relationship between the two parties broke down days before the last FIFA World World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.

Falcons performed excellently well at the World Cup crashing out in the second round without losing a match during regulation time and this apparently forced the hands of the Federation which stated that the American would be offered a new deal. It was initially stated that a new contract would be signed before the start of the Olympics qualifiers but the situation appears the same way several weeks after.

The NFF Media Direc- tor Demola Olajire had exclusively told our correspondent that the football house would seal a deal with the coach before the second leg of the Olympic Games qualifiers with