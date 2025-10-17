Nfec Trade Fair And Festival Set For Lagos December 16

Lagos is gearing up to host this year’s edition of the Nigeria Female Entrepreneurs Community (NFEC) Trade Fair and Festival, which is bill to hold be- tween December 16 and 18, 2025, at the National Stadium in Surulere. NFEC Trade Fair and Festival 2025 is described by the organizers as more than just an event but a movement, as for three exciting days, the National Stadium, Surulere, will transform into Nigeria’s largest hub of commerce, culture, and creativity – powered by women. With over 500 exhibitors and 30,000 daily attendees, the festival is expected to blend business, networking, lifestyle, and entertainment into one unforgettable experience. This is where women-led businesses announced themselves by seizing the moment to hug the spotlight.

The three-day gathering, which is expected to boost available offerings within the city in Detty December, is according to the organizers; ‘‘three power-packed days of shopping, culture, food, fashion, and entertainment – where businesses meet buyers, brands meet sponsors, and everyone walks away with something big.’’

The organizers further said; ‘‘this is not your regular trade fair. It’s a shopping carnival. A sales war zone. A brand takeover. If you’re a vendor, this is your chance to sell out your store in three days. If you’re a visitor, come ready to shop till your bags beg for mercy. And if you’re a brand, this is your moment to own the crowd – as a sponsor, partner, or experience creator.’’