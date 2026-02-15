NFC Appoints Tengya As New Rector Of National Film Institute, Jos

Renowned scholar and Professor of Comparative Theatre and Film Studies, Pomak Frank Tengya, has been appointed as the new Rector of the National Film Institute (NFI), Jos.

Established to develop skilled professionals for the growing motion picture industry, the National Film Institute, Jos, is Nigeria’s premier academic institution for film studies.

In a statement issued in Jos, Plateau State, and signed by the spokesperson for the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), proprietor of NFI the new rector’s conditions of appointment are in line with the Secondment Provisions of the Nigerian Public Service Rules and Regulations. The appointment takes effect from March 1, 2026.

Until his appointment, Tengya was a lecturer in the Theatre and Film Studies Department at Taraba State University, Jalingo, Nigeria.

“Tengya, a Professor of Comparative Theatre and Film Studies, will be bringing his scholarly and administrative experience garnered over the years to bear as the new Rector of NFI, drawing from his impressive leadership and academic deliveries at reputable African universities, including the University of Jos, Nigeria; Kenyatta University, Kenya; and Taraba State University, Jalingo, Nigeria. He has also authored several academic publications, served on numerous Senate, Faculty and Departmental Committees, and held the position of Director, International Collaborations and Linkages at Taraba State University until his appointment as Rector, NFI,” the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, NFC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive and Chairman of the Governing Council of the National Film Institute, Ali Nuhu, congratulated Professor Tengya on his appointment, urging him to deploy his wealth of experience in his new role.

Nuhu stated that Tengya’s appointment comes at a time when the management of the NFC is working assiduously to upgrade all academic programmes offered at the NFI to align with global best standards and drive the developmental agenda of Nigeria’s Orange Economy, particularly in entrepreneurial training, capacity building and skills development.

He noted that efforts to reposition the NFI have remained top priority on the agenda of the NFC management over the past two years.

According to him, training, capacity building and skills development in film production at NFI are crucial to leveraging technology and improved learning templates to strengthen the nation’s creative economy. The recently introduced Master’s degree programme in Film Culture and Archival Studies, the upgrade of its degree and diploma programmes, and the aggressive search for bilateral and multilateral infrastructural development partners further demonstrate NFC’s commitment to advancing the growth of the institute.

The National Film Institute offers a joint Master’s Degree in Film Culture and Archival Studies, a Bachelor’s Degree in Film Arts, diploma programmes, as well as specialised entrepreneurial certificate programmes in film production.