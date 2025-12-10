Brazilian superstar Neymar is reportedly undergoing treatment with a renowned physiotherapist known as ‘Dr. Miracle, as he pushes to overcome a persistent knee injury and strengthen his chances of making Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Neymar has struggled with fitness problems throughout the year, but finished the season strongly with his boyhood club Santos. His performances proved vital in helping the team steer clear of relegation and secure a 12th-place finish in the Brazilian top flight.

In the final four matches of the Brazilian Serie A season, Neymar produced an impressive run of form, scoring five goals and adding an assist.

His contributions powered Santos to three consecutive victories, ensuring their survival in the top flight. The standout moment of his resurgence came with a superb hat-trick in a 3–0 win over Juventude.

Despite his late-season resurgence, Neymar continues to battle persistent injury issues. He is now concentrating on a strict recovery program to restore full fitness and secure a spot in Brazil’s squad for the World Cup in North America.

Neymar To Visit Miracle Doctor Ahead Of 2026 World Cup

Neymar is set to undergo a partial arthroscopic meniscectomy on his left knee. After the procedure, he is expected to begin rehabilitation under the guidance of renowned Brazilian physiotherapist Eduardo Santos, famously known as “Dr Miracle” for his ability to speed up recoveries, often using unconventional techniques.

Santos, a Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) graduate in Belo Horizonte with a master’s and doctorate in sports medicine, boasts an impressive career.

He has previously headed the medical department at Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG and has collaborated with European teams such as Vitesse and Zenit.

His roster of elite clients includes Hulk, Oscar, Philippe Coutinho, and, more recently, Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha and Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz.

One standout achievement came in 2015, when he helped former Brazil defender David Luiz return to the pitch in just 10 days after an injury originally expected to keep him out for up to 10 weeks.

While Neymar remains focused on his recovery, Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has stressed that no player has a guaranteed place in the World Cup squad. The Italian coach emphasised that selection will depend on players being in their absolute peak physical condition.

“There are many very good players, and I need to choose players who are 100%,” Ancelotti stated. “This isn’t just about Neymar; it could be Vinicius.

If Vinicius is at 90%, I’ll call up another player who is at 100% because this team has a very high level of competence, especially up front.”

He added, “We have to think about Brazil, which can be with or without Neymar. The definitive list will be made after the FIFA date in March.

If Neymar deserves to be there, if he is well and better than someone else, he will play in the World Cup, period. I don’t owe anyone a debt.”