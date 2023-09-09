Neymar Surpasses Pele Brazil’s All-time Highest Goal Scorer

Neymar Jr. has overtaken Pele to become Brazil’s all-time men’s top scorer after netting twice in Brazil’s 5-1 thrashing of Bolivia in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match at the Amazon city of Belém on Friday night.

The Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia forward was tied with Pele, who scored 77 goals for Brazil between 1957 and 1971. Neymar now has 79 goals in 125 international appearances.

“I never imagined reaching this record. I want to say that I am not a better player than Pele,” said Neymar after the game.

“I always wanted to make my own story, write my name in the history of Brazilian football and the national team. And today I did that,” he added.

Brazil women’s forward Marta holds the country’s all-time record with 115 goals in 171 games.

Neymar’s record-breaking goal came after a low cross into the penalty box, which the striker finished with accuracy from close range. He celebrated with a punch in the air, as Pele usually did.

Earlier in the match, Neymar missed a penalty in the 17th minute, which goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra saved for Bolivia.