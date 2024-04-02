Neymar Plans To Return To Ex-Club After Expressing Desire To Leave Al-Hilal

The Brazilian star, Neymar, who is now having a rough time at the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Hilal, has told his former team Santos that he wants to return in 2025.

According to the Brazilian publication, UOL Esporte, the former Barcelona forward has reportedly discussed a return to Urbano Caldeira Stadium after his contract with Al-Hilal expires with his boyhood club.

The 32-year-old watched Santos defeat Palmeiras 1-0 at the Vila Belmiro on Sunday during the first leg of the Paulista A1 final.

Neymar told the players he wanted to come back in 2025 as he passed through the locker room.

The former player for Paris Saint-Germain began his career with Santos, where he experienced an incredible ascent to the top of the football league.

In July 2013, he moved from Santos to Barcelona for €88 million.