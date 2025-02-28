Share

Brazil football superstar, Neymar Jr, has revealed that he actually taught Lionel Messi how to take spot kicks.

Neymar disclosed this on the Podpah podcast, that the former Barcelona captain once asked him for advice on penalty kicks during a training session.

The Brazil international said he once gave the eight time Ballon D’Or winner a lesson on penalty kicks during training sessions when they played for Barcelona.

READ ALSO:

Both players also played together at Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar, who is regarded as one of the best penalty takers because of his technical brilliance and composed style, said he was surprised by Messi’s request.

“I was like, ‘Are you crazy? You’re Messi! If I can do it, you can too,’” Neymar said.

Neymar said he took the time to teach his teammate, and Messi practiced based on his advice.

Neymar’s insight shows that even the greatest players continue learning and refining their skills.

“I helped Messi take penalties! We were in training, he asked me…’How do you take penalties like that?’

“I was like: Are you crazy? You’re Messi if I can do it, you can too. Then I taught him and he trained”, Neymar told Podpah.

Share

Please follow and like us: