March 3, 2024
Neymar Hints At Reuniting With Messi For Third Time

Al-Hilal forward and Brazil Neymar Jr, has hinted at another reunion with Inter Miami superstar, Lionel Messi.

Neymar and Messi played together for four years at Barcelona.

The two South Americans were brought back together for another two years at Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar was asked at the Bahrain Grand Prix if there was a chance they could enjoy a third spell alongside each other.

READ ALSO:

The 32-year-old told ESPN: “I hope we do play together again. Leo is a great person.

“Anyone in football, everyone knows him. I think he is very happy. If he is happy, I am too.”

