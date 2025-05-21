NEYIF Hosts Training For Journalists On Combating Violent Extremism In Sokoto

Share

The North East Youth Initiative for Development (NEYIF), in collaboration with the Sokoto State Ministry of Information and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has commenced a three-day capacity-building workshop for journalists on preventing and countering violent extremism (P/CVE).

The training, held in Sokoto, brought together approximately 50 media professionals under the theme: “Responsible Journalism as a Tool for Promoting Sustainable Peace and Development.” The programme aims to strengthen the ability of journalists to report on violence, radicalization, and peacebuilding in a balanced, accurate, and ethical manner.

Executive Director of NEYIF, Alhaji Dauda Gombe, emphasized the central role of the media in shaping narratives and supporting peace initiatives.

“This training is designed to empower media practitioners with the tools and knowledge necessary to support the entire lifecycle of P/CVE programs through informed reporting and community engagement,” he said.

Gombe acknowledged the influence journalism holds in societal development, adding that the initiative seeks to eliminate bias and misinformation in media coverage—particularly on sensitive issues like insurgency, banditry, and extremism.

He commended the Nigeria Union of Journalists and the Sokoto State Government for their partnership, noting that such collaboration is essential in fostering an environment where journalists can operate professionally and contribute to sustainable peace.

Speaking at the event, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Strategic Communication, Alhaji Nuradden Mahe, praised the initiative and stressed the powerful role of media in promoting tolerance, unity, and social cohesion.

“This training will equip journalists with critical tools to counter violent ideologies and advance inclusive dialogue within communities,” Mahe stated, urging participants to take full advantage of the sessions.

Representing the Sokoto State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Sambo Danchadi, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Bashir Maigari, reiterated the government’s commitment to peace and good governance. He emphasized the importance of ethical journalism in building trust between citizens and institutions.

“Responsible media practice is vital in preventing conflict and misinformation. The ministry is committed to upholding these principles and supporting initiatives that promote peace,” Maigari said.

Also speaking, Chairman of NUJ Sokoto State Council, Mr. Usman Binji, expressed appreciation to NEYIF and the government for organizing the training. He reaffirmed the union’s dedication to guiding journalists toward professionalism and ethical conduct.

The training sessions include modules on conflict-sensitive reporting, disinformation management, community engagement, and the ethical challenges faced by journalists in volatile environments. Participants are encouraged to apply the knowledge gained to advance peace and development reporting across the state and beyond.

