Nexus Between Recapitalised Banks And $1trn Economy

The quest to expand the economy to a trillion dollar size in 2026 makes it imperative for banks, unarguably the economic growth agents, to get financially ready for $1 trillion GDP growth, Abdulwahab Isa reports

The economy does not grow in isolation. It’s a function of many variables. The financial service industry, especially the banking sector, is a vital component in the variables that drive the economy. Banking to an economy is what the heart is to the body system. Nigeria’s banking sector is the live wire of the country’s economy. But, for the banking sector to effectively play the supportive role for economic growth, they must be sufficiently equipped with capital.

Bank recapitalisation means infusing more capital into the banks to meet the capital adequacy of the banking sector regulatory guidelines. The Nigeria banking sector has witnessed a series of recapitalisation. The most recent was the 2004 banking sector recapitalisation that moved banks’ capital from N2 billion to N25 billion. The baking sector consolidation programme of the era (2024 to 2025) led to mergers and acquisitions amongst banks that were unable to independently meet up the recapitalisation thresholds.

Overdue exercise

Over 20 years after the banks increased their capital base to N25 billion from previous position of N2 billion, a lot of events had occurred in global and domestic economy, which calls to question the adequacy of N25 billion minimum capital requirement of 2024. Chief executive officers of banks knew N25 billion capital threshold was long due for review. It wasn’t surprising to the bank CEOs, when CBN Governor, Dr Olayemi Cardoso, in his speech at the 2023 Banker’s dinner, indicated a need to increase the capital base of banks operating in the country. While admitting that Nigeria’s banking sector enjoyed stability and sound health, Cardoso said recapitalisation was long overdue.

“While there has been stability in the banking sector, banks in the country were not adequately capitalised to meet the needs of a $1 trillion economy, which the present administration is trying to achieve,” Cardoso had said. Last Thursday, CBN rolled out recapitalisation plan for the baking sector. A statement by CBN Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, said the new minimum capital base for commercial banks with national authorisation was now N200 billion, while the new requirement for those with regional authorisation is N50 billion and pegged the minimum capital base for commercial banks with international authorisation at N500 billion.

Similarly, CBN put the new minimum capital for merchant banks at N50 billion, while the new requirements for non-interest banks with national and regional authorisations are N20 billion and N10 billion, respectively. In a follow up circular signed by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Mr Haruna Mustafa, to all commercial, merchant, and non-interest banks and promoters of proposed banks, all banks are required to meet the minimum capital requirement within 24 months commencing from April 1, 2024, and terminating on March 31, 2026.

Banks as catalysts

Undoubtedly, Nigeria has highest Gross Domestic Products ( GDP) in Africa. To maintain the status, President Bola Tinubu last year declared government’s intention of growing the economy to $1 trillion by 2026 and increasing it to $3 trillion by the end of the decade in 2030. He made the declaration while delivering the opening address at the 29th edition of the Nigeria Economic Summit held in the nation’s capital, Abuja. While speaking on his vision for the economy, the president said a $1 trillion economy would be possible by the year 2026 and a $3 trillion economy would be possible within this decade.

“We can do it. We’ve done double-digit inclusive and sustainable competitive growth. This is our agenda and I’d like to charge you the captains of industry here present, to commit yourselves to and redouble your effort to our vision of a renewed hope,” he told gathered captains of industries. The $1 trillion economy size the current administration is hoping to build is dependent largely on the banking sector. The banks as lenders are the catalysts for building the $1 trillion size economy by 2026. Banks with weak capital base can’t shoulder the huge responsibility required for growing the economy into $1 trillion in 2026.

Experts’ endorsement

The declaration to have banks increase their capital base to various thresholds based on categories they belong has elicited responses but with unanimous endorsement. Mr. Gabriel Idakolo, an expert in wealth management, described the exercise as one that is long overdue. He said the recapitalisation proposal was timely in the face of the $1 trillion size economy the president hopes to build, of which he said the banks were activating agents. “The recapitalisation of banks into categories is long overdue and advocated for the expansion of our economy.

The time frame as well is very adequate. Some of the banks operating internationally have already envisaged this process and have started making provisions early enough. “Nigeria has the highest GDP in Africa and for us to maintain that position and also operate a trillion dollar economy then the banks must be adequately capitalised. “A trillion dollar economy must have local capacity to initiate and execute million dollar transactions locally without foreign intervention in key areas of development like oil and gas, steel production, mining, mega construction projects and public private partnerships with the government.

“This can only materialise if we have adequately capitalized banks that can rise to the occasion. Nigerian banks also need to take their pride of place in Africa as regards capitalisation because presently Nigerian banks are not among the most capitalised in Africa. “Therefore, this new recapitalisation policy will adequately position our banks for the emergency economy not only in Nigeria or Africa but around the world,” Idakolo said. In his reaction, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market, Senator Osita Izunaso, described the recapitalisation exercise as a welcome development. He said the exercise comes with unique risks, especially when banks opt for the private placement route.

He noted in a statement that the CBN should intensify efforts to ensure that laundered funds are not used to recapitalise the banks and that only fit and proper persons end up as significant shareholders. “This risk is minimised when banks go through the stock market, which offers a screening layer, in addition to that carried out by the CBN,” he stated. The lawmaker commended the CBN for the recapitalisation programme and assured of the support of his committee in ensuring its successful implementation. Also, Prof. Uche Uwaleke endorsed it as a welcome development. He said it would help strengthen the country’s financial system and a potential boost to the stock market. “In view of naira devaluation following unification of exchange rates, the new calibrated minimum capital requirements seem OK unlike the uniform capital base of N25 billion stipulated in 2005.

“Shareholders’ funds comprise paid up share capital plus reserves. If my memory serves me right, this was permitted in 2005 but now disallowed possibly from the experience of the last exercise. “I believe the FUGAZ (FBN, UBA, GTB, Access and Zenith) banks with international authorization will have no difficulty meeting this requirement. The stock market (Option 1) presents the most feasible option as few will likely go the mergers and acquisition route. Access Bank has already announced it is raising N365 billion via rights issue. “I also think the two years period allowed is sufficient to implement recapitalisation.. A number of Banks including FBN, Access and Fidelity had already commenced the process of recapitalisation before now, especially since the CBN governor made the announcement in November last year,” Uwaleke said.

“I equally think that since the new capital base is based on the type of authorization (International, National or Regional), the CBN may consider applying a differentiated CRR according to the category of license instead of a uniform rate (currently 45%) for commercial banks. In view of the young age of Non-Interest Banks in Nigeria, they should be allowed a longer period, say, 3 years to meet the minimum capital requirement,” he suggested. Another financial analyst, Dr. Aliyu Ilias, said the recapitalisation was long expected by the banks considering huge profits in trillion naira they generate lately. “Banks are ready to recapitalise because most banks are even declaring profits of trillions . It’s not a big deal for banks authorisation to pay N500 billion capital.

“The situation today is different from 2004 and 2005 when Prof. Charles Soludo moved the capitalisation from N2 billion to N25 billion. “During that era, N100 equalled a dollar but now we have about N1,300 to a dollar. It’s instructive to recapitalise. More importantly, bank recapitalisation will aid the realisation of the $1 trillion economy of the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.” “We should salute the CBN governor because the trajectory is getting better day after day,” Aliyu said.

The $1 trillion dollar economy proposed by the current administration will be a hoax in the absence of a recapitalised banking sector as banks are the agents of economic growth

Last line

