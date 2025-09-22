NextMoney Set To Unveil Top 100 Firms In Nigeria

NextMoney, a publication of Centre for Financial Journalism Ltd/Gte, is set to unveil Nigeria’s Top 100 Companies and host NextMoney Top 100 Companies Awards to celebrate the country’s highperforming companies.

The unveiling and the award ceremony is scheduled for 5.00pm on October 3, 2025 at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos. The theme of the awards is Nigeria’s Top 100 Companies: Yesterday, Today and the Future, and it will be keynoted by Mr. Olufemi Awoyemi mni, Chairman of Proshare Nigeria.

The event will be chaired by Dr Ije Jidenma, Chairman of Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce and Chief Executive Officer of Leading Edge Consulting. Nigeria’s Top 100 Companies is a special edition of NextMoney magazine, the prime source of business, financial and economic intelligence on Nigeria.

The edition focuses on the performance of publicly-held companies in Nigeria and their ranking based on Assets, Revenue, Profit (profit after tax), Market Capitalisation, Number of Employees and Tax Payment. NextMoney Top 100 Companies Awards is designed to recognise and celebrate highperforming companies in Nigeria that come out on top in the performance analyses and ranking of publicly-held companies in Nigeria by analysts at NextMoney.