Next Senate President Must Be A Southern Christian –Eshinlokun-sanni

What should your Senatorial District expect from you as you are going to the Senate?

They should expect effective and efficient representation, and robust contributions on the floor of the Senate. They should look forward to bills that would aid the development of Nigeria. In terms of impacting our constituents, I would take a cue from Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, what she was able to do for her Senatorial District, and she did extremely well, she was exceptional, I hope to do the kind of things she did and try to do all those things that I think that she did.

I thank my people for re-electing me to the state house of assembly in 2015 after I had gone to the Assembly in 1999. Thank God that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is from Lagos State and I believe that he would do much for the state and we will support him.

The new Government would be coming up on May 29, 2023, what do you think the President-Elect should focus on as soon as he gets into office?

Well, apparently, the budget is specific, all the sectors are to be impacted positively. There is no sector that has not been given a specific allocation. In Nigeria of today, what we should focus on is the security issue; both internal and external. On internal, you talk of Boko Haram, ISWAP, banditry, kidnapping, and others.

We should focus on them with a view to minimising them because the primary purpose of any government is the security of lives and properties. For any meaningful development to take place, there must be absolute security of lives and properties. So, I think that is one of the things the incoming administration must focus on and they should also deal with external security threats.

Our country must be protected from any external aggression including armed conflicts so that we would be able to focus on development. The National Assembly would work with the President to ensure that we have adequate security in Nigeria, and we will work with him to end all forms of banditry.

We will also support our soldiers with modern equipment. Aside this, we must tackle the issue of power. Power generation must improve and distribution must also improve. With this, our industries would be able to operate. For now, most of our industries cannot operate due to poor electricity.

When we don’t have power, our industries would not be able to compete with others. Electricity will help the development of our nation. So, we must improve power to unleash our potential as a nation. We must tackle education and health. We must also be able to reduce incessant strikes by certain sectors of the economy.

Strikes by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) without limitation would affect our education system. I think all the sectors of the economy must be encouraged. Anytime there is strike by the lecturers, the National Assembly must be involved with a view to resolving whatever their agitations might be about.

A situation, where you have stu- dents in their houses for six months, one year is not tenable and strikes by our lecturers for months should not be encouraged. Also, critical sectors such as health, we must find solutions to them. They must protest whatever is not good for them because if anything is wrong with the health sector everything would be affected.

In organised climes, they give notice of strikes, it could be three days or two weeks, and when it lapses, they go back to work. You cannot allow indefinite strike in such sectors, you can- not toy with the health of the people or the future of our children. It must be give and take.

Your party has anointed some aspirants for the leadership of the National Assembly and there are still discordant tunes, in order to prevent what happened in 2015, what do you think your party should do urgently?

I think that for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, either in the Senate or the House of Representatives, the APC should play a prominent role. Also, other factors must be considered in choosing whoever would emerge as the next Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

For the Senate President, it is very obvious that it must come from the South, and he or she must be a Christian because in the last election, there were issues about Muslim-Muslim ticket and we saw churches getting involved in the electoral process, which ought not to be. The President and the Vice President are both Muslims, it makes sense to make sure that the Senate President is a Christian; and he or she must be a Southern Christian.

As we speak now, only three Senators are qualified to be the Senate President; Godswill Akpabio, Orji Uzor Kalu and Osita Izunaso. Giving it to the South South or the South East depends on the roles each region played in the victory of the APC at the polls. Luckily, one has been given the Senate Presidency, the other has been given the post of the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

For the North Central Region that said they have not been carried along, they have the right to complain. But it’s not only the key offices at the National Assembly that are at play, there are other positions that would be filled. The leaders of the National Assembly would look at what other things to give to them. It is right for them to complain and the National Assembly has the right to look at all these, so there are other things that they can be given.