Next Level Style By Gia Bridals

Nigerian designer and Founder of Gia Bridals, Ngozi Brisibe, unveiled The Olá collection, filled with varieties of bridal and wedding guest line.

According to Ngozi Brisibe, The Olá Collection is a celebration of freedom and individuality. The pieces were about breaking away from expectations and embracing the joy of creating without limits.

“I allowed myself to design from a place of instinct — to choose forms, fabrics, and details that felt authentic to me, without dwelling on how they might be received.”

Each piece embodies that spirit of liberation, fluid silhouettes, unexpected accents, and a balance of strength and ease. Olá is not about perfection; it is about honesty, expression, and the courage to show up unapologetically as yourself.

She further stated , that in creating Olá, she found “myself reconnecting with the very roots” of why she design in the first place, which is to tell stories, capture emotions, and to give people pieces that feel like an extension of who they are.

“This collection became a journey inward, an affirmation that design is most powerful when it is personal, when it carries the fingerprints of freedom and truth,” she said.

The colours, textures, and movements woven into Olá are all intentional speak to the fluidity of life and the beauty of embracing change. Nothing is forced, nothing is overthought; it is design that simply breathes. “I wanted to give form to that feeling of ease, the kind that comes when you let go and simply allow yourself to be.”

Through this collection, Ngozi Brisibe wants to channel the essence of freedom into clothing that empowers. “My hope is that when people wear Olá, they feel that same release — a reminder that freedom is not just an idea, but something to be lived, embraced, and worn with pride.