Next James Bond Should Be British, Says Pierce Brosnan

Actor Pierce Brosnan has said it is a “given” that the next James Bond should be British.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, the former Bond also said he thought it was the “right decision” for the franchise’s long-standing producers to hand creative control to Amazon.

“It takes great courage for them to let go,” said Brosnan, who is Irish. “I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect.”

The choice of Daniel Craig’s successor will be a decision for Amazon MGM Studios. James Norton, Aaron TaylorJohnson and Theo James – who are all English – are among the bookmakers’ favourites to fill Craig’s shoes, reports the BBC.

