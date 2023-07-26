Next Edo governor must understand needs of the people –Oboh

There is this agitation that the next governor of Edo State should come from Edo Central being the only zone that has not produced a governor since 1999. What is your take on that?

The agitation for power shift to Edo Central (Esan people) has been there for a very long time. In Edo State, when it comes to power sharing and who governs the state, I believe that the Esan people don’t feel included as stakeholders in decision-making. Election is a game of numbers and this has been evident in all the governorship elections conducted in Edo State. You take a look at Edo South Senatorial District, it has seven local government areas that are Bini-speaking areas out of the 18 local government areas that make up the state, we have six in Edo North and five in Edo Central. Some argue that the Esans have not had a fair share of the zoning arrangement since the annulment of Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor’s election, who served for a short period as governor of the state between 2007 and 2008. Before Osunbor, Esan had Ambrose Alli, who was the first civilian governor of the defunct Bendel State between 1979 and 1983. In my opinion, sharing of power should not be based on ethnicity only but on competency. So, the Esan people have to produce a candidate, who the whole of Edo State will have confidence in and this should be done through the platform of any political party. Let’s leave tribal sentiments aside, what Edo State needs is a leader of good pedigree and competence for the number one office in the state, someone who will cut across all tribal barriers just like Ambrose Ali. And it is up to the political parties to field candidates with these qualities. You can be rest assured that ADC is ready to take the bull by the horn to produce a candidate with the competence that the people want as the next governor of Edo State come 2024. At the end of the day, it is the interest of Edo people as a whole that comes first and not just the interest of a particular tribe. The Edo State House of Assembly just elected a Speajer in the person of Hon. Blessing Agbabaku from Edo North. Does that indicate that the Governor Godwin Obaseki is going to support someone from Edo Central to take over from him, bearing in mind that the governor is from Edo South, his deputy from Edo North, while Edo Central is left with nothing? That may be an indication, but I don’t want to be part of any guesswork. So, let’s wait and see what the governor has in mind. As I said earlier, what Edo people need is a person of great competence and who understands the need of Edo people.

You contested the 2020 Edo State governorship election on the ADC platform; are we going to see a comeback in 2024?

As for now, that is not on my agenda. But as a party, the ADC is very prepared to field a good candidate for the 2024 governorship election. On a personal note, I am currently involved in the affairs of our party.

As the National Publicity Secretary, I want to concentrate on my duties and commitment to the party in making sure that we are more connected with the electorate. As the National Publicity Secretary of ADC, what do you intend to do to market your party’s ideology for future elections?

I’m already working but I am planning various media strategies to make sure we connect with the people and get them to understand ADC’s ideology. I am going to leverage highly on my 35 years plus of media experience and my international connections to move the party’s publicity to the next level. The electorate need to understand how ADC is different from other political parties in Nigeria. I also intend to position our party as a strong third force that will be the number one constructive opposition party in Nigeria. My party is also looking at partnering with international organisations to help strengthen our international connections. The idea is to have a party that can relate with the electorate at home and connect internationally with various political parties and organisations. The world is a global village and we want to play an active role in its dynamics. We also endeavour to have a strong relationship with our diaspora networks and much more. In a nutshell, my role as ADC’s publicity secretary is to position the party as Nigeria’s number one political party and we will win elections across the country once the electorate start to identify with us.

ADC had internal issues during the last general election; have they been resolved?

Yes, we had internal issues during the 2023 general election due to some moles from other parties, but things are under control now. A Peace and Reconciliation Committee has been set up, chaired by a renowned politician, Lady Jumoke Lawoyin. The task of the committee is to reconcile all aggrieved party members and past candidates. I am also a member of the committee.

Are you planning to join Labour Party as it seems to be the main opposition party at the moment?

Joining Labour Party is not on my agenda. ADC’s ideology and plans for Nigeria tallies with my beliefs. The truth of the matter is that Mr. Peter Obi is the person driving Labour Party. When it comes to party structure, the record is there for all to see that ADC has offices and structures across the federation. We are very strong and one thing I love about ADC is that the party’s ideology is geared towards the welfare of the people.

The fuel subsidy removal has been trailed by controversies due to the hardship in the country. What do you suggest the government should do to cushion effects of the policy?

While the complete removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu is having very bad short-term implications on the economy presently, finding immediate solutions is essential to mitigate the effects on the extreme suffering population. Government must prioritize the well-being of its citizens and ensure a fair and equitable transition towards a more sustainable and economically viable future. However, I believe that rather than the current abrupt removal of fuel subsidy, the government should rethink and adopt the phased approach. This approach will allow for a gradual adjustment of fuel prices, giving citizens and industries time to adapt. By implementing the removal in stages, the shock on the economy can be cushioned, and individuals, especially small-scale businesses that rely heavily on fuel to operate can plan their budgets in a realistic approach and adjust their spending habits accordingly. Many countries such as Indonesia, India and Egypt have used the phased-out approach successfully without crippling their economy. These exemplary successes can serve as a guide to the Nigerian government. Another approach we can emulate is for the government to allow market forces to determine the price of fuel, as practiced in Europe. This will create competition that will bring down the price of fuel. But, if the bad eggs within the system are not flushed out and tight regulations put in place, the same old importers and marketers may create a monopoly that will worsen the current fuel situation. In the long term, the government should look at getting our refineries to start functioning again. Through the installed capacity of local refining of crude oil products, the government can save over N1 billion daily. This will allow it to redirect its financial resources to other urgent projects like infrastructure, education, agriculture and healthcare.

There has been this agitation about gender balancing in governance in Nigeria. The 2023 general election did not see much difference in the percentage of women representation. How do we re-address this issue?

One of the problems is that the Affirmative Action for women is not respected, even political parties sweep it under the carpet. For the 35 per cent Affirmative Action to be obtained, some institutions should be held accountable and responsible. It would be a test to know how we can obtain it at various levels. We must also deliberate and decide on the resources that will be required to obtain the implementation. The government can also create an extra 36 seats in the Senate, House of Representatives and Houses of Assembly, solely to be contested by women. That will make it four Senate seats per state and extra seats in the House of Representatives and states Assembly. This will automatically add to the number of women in governance. I know that some will argue about the cost of implementation, but if we are serious, a cut on other government expenditures such as the fat salaries and allowances of our lawmakers will make it possible. Women in governance are so marginalised, so if women are to have a voice in this country, we need to have them in their numbers and not in trickles. If we want to run a fully democratic nation, where every interest is represented. We have to stop talking and take action. I want to assure you that when we have more women in power, things will get better because women tend to be very competent. The actions must also start with political parties fielding more women just like ADC. We are the only political party in Nigeria that is honestly pushing women by giving them free tickets to run for office