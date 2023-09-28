Next Edo Governor Must Be a ‘Home Boy’ –Idahosa

Charles Idahosa is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He speaks in this interview on recent political developments in Edo State, the 2024 governorship election, and other issues. FRANCIS OGBUAGU reports

How does it look like turning 70 years and what are the experiences? I thank God for everything; every year I talk to you guys in the media. I thank God for helping me to manage everything that happened to me, especially in the terrible world of politics. A lot of intrigues, backbiting and what have you. But you must be focused and keep your eyes on the ball. There is a lot of betrayal, if you assist somebody after a time, you will not see the person again.

But some of us are prepared for the rainy day. I have always known that it is only God that cannot disappoint you, every other person can disappoint you. I rely on the Biblical truth ‘where is the nine?’ What I take from there is that it is not everybody you work hard for that can come and show appreciation. Jesus healed ten lepers and only one came back to show appreciation. So, Jesus asked, ‘I healed 10 lepers only one came back to show appreciation, so where is the nine?’ I take solace in that.

Also, the reason I am able to carry myself is that I am prepared. I came into politics early after working with NTA as a journalist for a few years. In NTA, they did not understand my life style. At 23, I was too young, it was like a conservative profession at that time, you see peo- ple with Grade 2 Teachers certificate and some headmasters that switched to journalism, so they didn’t understand my life style, but at the end of the day, God took control.

I left NTA and went into politics, at the end of the day, I ended up being on the Board of the NTA. I even acted at a time as chairman of the board and all those people that harassed me then were still in the service then. I enjoyed my stay there but I don’t really allow things to bother me. I started my life early. I married early. I still thank my parents who pressurised me to marry at 25. I had my three children early. They are all fathers and mothers now and they are doing well in their professions. I take my time, take one step at a time, maybe that is why I am still agile.

At 70, do you have any regrets?

I don’t really regret anything though there are many things that if I had known I would have done it differently. I am still very happy that I got this far. In a state of about three or four million people, I have been an elected council chairman, I have been a commissioner, I have been chief of protocol, government house.

I have been campaign managers for governors who won, I have been campaign managers for those who lost. At the national level, I have been on the board of federal agencies. Board. I was on the board of the Railway Corporation and NTA. Also, I received a national honour, when President Muhammadu Buhari conferred on me, Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR)

Let’s go back to politics; there was this incident that happened when you were in the contest for a senatorial seat, but all of a sudden, you called a press conference and said you are withdrawing from the race. What really happened?

What happened with all sense of modesty was that when I was aspiring to go to the Senate, I discovered that most of those running for the position didn’t even know what they are going there to do. They were saying they will build roads, bridges and hospitals. But what I did was to campaign throughout the Edo South and to tell the people that senators don’t build bridges and that their duties are to make laws that will benefit the people.

There are some communities in the seven local government areas that I visited and after addressing the people, they started weeping. I asked them why is it that our brother and an Hausa man will join the police the same time, the Hausa man will become an AIG, while their brother will still be an inspector I said what I plan to do if I get there is to change the quota system and the state of origin to state of abode. Till today, no senator or member of the House of Representatives has been able to do it.

I said that because there are some states that are considered as educational disadvantaged states. Look at Edo State, you will see that if there is an entrance examination for unity schools, somebody from Edo is expected to score 280 over 400, while somebody from Yobe is expected to score 150 as an educationally disadvantaged state. But there is one Ehighator or Idahosa working for a federal government agency like the Police, who lives in Yobe, had all his children in Yobe, but his state of origin is Edo.

So, when his son or daughter is writing an examination in Yobe, he or she will fill his state of origin as Edo. So, they will use the cut-off mark for Edo to assess the child. Meanwhile, the environment, the school system, the education is as the Yobe boy. Don’t forget that they were born together and they grew up together, the Edo boy will manage to get 170, the Yobe indigene will get 150, the Yobe boy will be admitted, while the Edo boy will be expected to score 280. I also talked about the quota system. In the police, they could say Osun, bring 15 inspectors who must be all graduates.

In Osun or Oyo, they will have 100 that are qualified for that position. But in some states like Zamfara, they may have just two persons who are qualified. So that two will move up. They will take two in Osun or Oyo and the 98 others will be stranded, while the two from Zamfara will move up. I explained all this to them, but when the primary election was about coming. Mrs. Daisy Danjuma was in the race, Jim Adun was there. I said, let’s go to primaries, but one morning, I was in my campaign office and a massage came that we are needed at Chief Igbinedion’s house.

When I got there, I met our former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Chief Igbinedion and the late Stella Obasanjo. After some talks, they said President Olusegun Obasanjo is interested and I had already paid N1 million. Till today, I have not been refunded that N1 million. They told us that there will be no primaries. And I raised my hand and said that we must go to the primaries. They said I was on my own. That was why I called that press briefing to call off the campaign.

Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu are locked in a battle. Don’t you think this will impair governance and the people will ultimately suffer?

You know that when a child is in school, you will not give him a testimonial, until when he is through. So, at the appropriate time, I will give a testimonial of this administration. I don’t understand what is going on, I thank God, I have just been nominated as a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT).

There are some certain issues that will eventually end up at that level, which is the highest organ of the party. After he finishes, I will comment on his government. I have written a book on that, titled “Obaseki and I” so at the right time, I will give my comment.

On the 2024 governorship election, you always said let the best emerge. Are you still maintaining that position or have you decided to say let it go to the Edo Central?

There is nothing like let it go to the Central. In the history of Edo State, there has never been a time that we have said let the Binis go this time or let the Esan or that only Edo North will go this time. I know where my mind is. I don’t have anything against those from Edo Central. In fairness, they have the right to contest just like the Benin man or somebody from Edo North. If you check, had there be any time when primaries were held for the Binis, Esan or people from Edo North? Everybody will go to the field and the person who wins becomes our candidate.

I don’t like people bringing the sentiment of it is their turn. They should bring their best. I have spoken to a lot of my friends from Esan. The Edo State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is Esan, the state chairman of PDP is Esan, the Labour Party (LP) national chairman is Esan. They should go and influence their parties’ structures, not PDP. The reason is that PDP will be waiting for what the APC will do and if they take their candidate from Edo South, PDP will follow them, because no party will want to lose the election. The last time Obaseki contested; it was against a Benin man Osagie Ize- Iyamu. We saw what happened.

I am from a border town, my community is very close to Esan, they farm in our land and we speak Esan. Some people will even say we are Esan because the Bini we speak is mixed with Esan because of proximity. People do bring sentiment into it but look at how it’s now. Almost every Esan person is an aspirant. What they need to do is to close ranks. What they should do is to harmonize and bring a good candidate. When Obaseki ran, he ran with Esan people.

Now PDP will be watching APC and APC will be watching PDP. We also have Labour Party. You cannot under- rate anybody because they shocked us last time. So, what they should do is to close ranks and influence the major political parties to pick their candidates from Edo Central. With that, nobody will have any other option. You know politics has some ethnic sentiments.

And the Binis may be saying that it is the governorship that they can hold on to. Some people are saying that the late Augustus Aikhomu was the former Vice President and transformed Iruekpen, Mike Akhigbe was also Vice President and also transformed Fugar, that the Binis has only the governor. But then, as I said, the best thing to do is to persuade the leaders of the three political parties to zero in to Edo Central. When it happens, we would have no option but to vote for somebody from Edo Central.

This one PDP is saying zone to us; they are just playing game. Don’t you know a governor that can produce his successor? I have made many political enemies and a particular one is Adams Oshiomhole because of Obaseki. But the truth of the matter is that myself and Oshiomhole have met once or twice and you won’t even know, we greeted each other very well, but we were watching each other closely. He is a very good man, a very kind man.

I enjoyed working with him because he listens. He will try to impose his idea, but if you have a superior argument, he will allow you have your way. I worked with him for eight years as Political Adviser. I also worked with Igbinedion for three years but the three years was interrupted. In Oshiomhole’s administration as a political adviser, he called me and said he wants Patrick Obahiagbon to go to the Senate but I said that I that I prefer Samson Osagie and he said no.

But I told him to sponsor his candidate, while I support my own candidate and let’s go to the field. We went to the field and I defeated him. That is something that cannot happen now. The governor cannot talk and a commissioner or adviser will say no. That is Oshiomhole for you but we crashed. I have no regrets. Anytime we run into each other, we will greet. You see, it was not Obaseki that I was fighting for. Why I fought Oshiomhole was that when we started, Ize-Iyamu was very close to me. He is like a younger brother to me.

His big brothers were my mates. But Oshiomhole recked him. In the second election, we did not campaign, we were playing Oshiomhole’s video. He said Ize-Iyamu is this, he is that. Oshiomhole called and said it is Obaseki he wanted, I said okay. It was easy for me because Obaseki was my school mate though I was ahead of him in Edo College. We all went to work and produced Obaseki. I know all we did to produce Obaseki.

You guys should not forget that the election was postponed. According to the opinion pools then, if that election was held as scheduled, Ize- yamu would have won. We did some things and Obaseki won. Four years down the line, he (Oshiomhole) came back to say that he doesn’t want him (Obaseki) again. Remember that he had called me to say that it is Obaseki that he wanted for some reasons that I cannot say now. But he started praising Ize-Iyamu. Do I look like a fool? He did not have the courtesy to come and tell me. If he has done that, I would have told him that I can’t do that. It is ‘see finish.’

Late Tony Anineh, an Esan man, was the one dictating for the Binis who should be this, who should be that and now Oshiomhole, an Etsako man wants to continue from there. That was why I said that I was not fighting for Obaseki. If it were another Bini man, I would have done the same thing. Nobody can be dictating for us, the Binis. Oshiomhole told me the Obaseki was his brain box, he is a financial magician.

That was why I said that the next governor should be a home boy, not a financial magician. ‘Not, he too know book; not he is a magician for Lagos or that he get oil company for Port Harcourt, that he can conjure money.’ He must be one of us, eats with us in Igu Street and drinks with us at the Press Centre. We are not importing any expatriate.

What is your take on the recent local government elections in the state?

It is local government elections. That is how it has always been. I was a local government chairman and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted that election. Now the states are in charge of the elections. How can you be washing your wound and you are crying?

It has been like that and it will continue to be so. The previous government taught him how to do it. I that know from day one. A lot of our people that contested, I said don’t bother ‘’na home game be this.’

What about the 2024 Edo State governorship election?

The 2024 governorship election will be free and fair. The last general election was the freest and fair election we have ever conducted. I couldn’t win my area. That is why when I see people abuse INEC, I fill very sorry for them.

Ten seating governors could not win Senate seats. Their states divided into three, they could not win it. Buhari lost Katsina to PDP, Tinubu lost in Lagos. I don’t know if they should go and bring an angel because with BVAS (Bi- modal Voters Accreditation System) there is little or no room for manipulation.

I am not going to tell you what we used to do before, but with BVAS, it is impossible to do it now. For the 2024 election, some people are saying: Tinubu is there, APC will win. Everybody has to work because, you can’t have more votes than recorded by BVAS.