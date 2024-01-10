NEXIM disburses $71m for setting up of 15 cocoa firms

The Nigerian Export Import Bank ( NEXIM) has disclosed that it disbursed $71 million towards setting up 15 firms involved in Cocoa processing in Nigeria , and supported another 200 exporters on cocoa trading. The Bank’s Managing Director/ CEO, Mr. Abba Bello, stated this on Monday in Abuja at an International cocoa and chocolate forum with the theme: “Putting value in Cocoa in the producing region,” which had stakeholders across Cocoa value chain in attendance.

In a slide presentation entitled, “expanding thinking opportunities beyond Cocoa beans and opportunities for investment and Job creation”, Abba put Nigeria’s cocoa production at between 280,000 to 340,000 metric tons. For global Cocoa grinding, Abba said Africa controls 19 per cent, America 21 per cent while Asia and Oceanic collectively control 21 per cent. He noted that out of 20 cocoa processing factories in Nigeria only eight were in some form of operations due to myriads of challenges. Some of the challenges identified by the NEXIM MD include, aged plantations, poor yielding varieties, low productivity; high cost of energy estimate put at about 45 per cent of production cost among others. “There is also, transportation cost, port congestion, lack of adequate packaging materials,” he said. As a way out of the myriad of challenges besetting cocoa production in Nigeria, Abba recommended bridging the infrastructure gap, increased funding for research and development; establishment and funding of dedicated cocoa fund and introduction of an incentive regime to attract investment amongst others.