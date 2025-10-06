NEXIM Bank Secures Bbb+ Rating From Agusto & Co.

…declares N30.47bn operating profit

The Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has been assigned a Bbb+ rating by leading credit rating agency Agusto & Co. Limited, affirming its satisfactory financial condition and strong capacity to meet obligations relative to other development finance institutions (DFIs) in Nigeria.

For the year ended 2024, NEXIM Bank reported an impressive N30.47 billion operating profit, a significant increase from N13.75 billion in the previous year. This growth underscores the Bank’s financial resilience and operational efficiency.

Established to promote Nigeria’s non-oil exports and support import-substituting businesses, NEXIM is fully owned by the Federal Government of Nigeria, through equal shareholding by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI). The Bank has maintained strong liquidity and capital adequacy ratios, with notable growth in its loan book and equity instruments.

Key sectors supported include manufacturing, agriculture, solid minerals, and services. According to Managing Director, Mr. Abba Bello, NEXIM has intensified its intervention in the non-oil export sector, disbursing over N495 billion, which has led to the creation and sustenance of over 36,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Key initiatives currently being driven by the Bank include, regional Sealink Project, a public-private partnership aimed at improving maritime logistics across West and Central Africa, Promotion of Factoring Services, an alternative export financing options for SMEs.