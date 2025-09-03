NEXIM Bank Disburses n420bn to Boost Exports, Creates 12,000 Jobs

Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has disbursed over N420 billion to exporters through its various funding channels, leading to the creation of over 12,000 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs. The bank’s Managing Director/CEO Mallam Abubakar Abba Bello confirmed the figures yesterday in Abuja at a forum organized by the youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which was held at the NEST event center.

The conversation explores SME financing, non-oil export opportunities, and how NEXIM is driving Nigeria’s agro-industrial revolution to empower businesses for global success.

Abba said that the Export Development Facility (EDF) is an intervention scheme designed , to increase funding for SMEs in non-oil exports, aiming to improve access for SMEs in the non-oil sector space to funding, adding that the funds are disbursed to exporters at a single-digit interest rate of 9 percent in line with the development finance institution lending rate.

He said: “Export Development Fund (EDF) Financing is a N150 billion debenture from CBN to the Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM), with the objective of stimulating the non-oil export sector. It’s a revolving loan . N137 billion has been released to NEXIM bank . We have disbursed over N420 billion, which is close to NEXIM Bank’s total assets.

The number of direct jobs created, is in the region of 12,000 . This is outside of the indirect jobs created along the value chain through our plants’ financing. “Once exporters pay, we will still give other exporters applying for the loan. Subsequently, we have gone beyond the Export Development Fund.

Nexim’s total assets are around N430bn, and all our lending terms are the same as the Export Development Fund, with our interest rates at 9 percent. “So far, we have funded exports to the tune of N420bn to exporters and created 12,000 direct jobs.” He described youths as the bedrock of the economy, noting that without youth inclusion in the economy’s development, the $1 trillion target GDP economy by 2030 would be unmet.

He noted the youth constitutes 70 percent of Nigeria’s population, saying that if youths were not in the center of production, the $1 trillion economy will be a mirage . He explained: “At NEXIM, we do not only facilitate and fund non-oil exports; we make sure the export gets value addition by ensuring we don’t export the raw materials but ensuring the export gets value addition to earn the country needed foreign exchange income.