NEXIM Bank Disburses N179.79bn To Exporters In 2025

Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) disbursed N179.79 billion in 2025 to exporters as part of its mandate to empower Nigerian businesses with low-interest funding.

The bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Abubakar Abba Bello, disclosed this in Abuja at a conference organised by the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (Abuja chapter).

He said NEXIM Bank is aggressively providing targeted, low-interest funding and guarantees to local businesses.

“Our goal is to ensure that the ‘Made-in-Nigeria’ label is synonymous with global quality, which is why we disbursed N179.79 billion to exporters in 2025,” Bello said.

He added that to remove bottlenecks, “NEXIM is supporting the ‘Sealink Project,’ which focuses on developing maritime and inland waterway infrastructure. This initiative aims to reduce the cost and time of moving goods, making the Nigerian economy more efficient for foreign direct investment.”

Also speaking, Vice President at the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Abraham Durosawo, said Nigeria requires a diversified, “village” approach to infrastructure financing to achieve its ambitious $1 trillion economy target.

Durosawo, who represented NSIA Managing Director/CEO Aminu Umar-Sadiq, highlighted the scale of the challenge, noting that Nigeria requires an annual investment of $100 billion to $150 billion to close its current infrastructure deficit, with a pivotal role played by the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

“It takes a village to deliver this $1 trillion economy, and we are urging a shift in public perception regarding how projects are funded. The PIDF, managed by the NSIA in conjunction with the Federal Government, leverages private sector resources for road construction in exchange for government tax benefits. The NSIA is also leading state-level interventions with projects funded and managed at the sub-national level,” he explained.