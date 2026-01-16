Newswatch Co-Founder, Yakubu Mohammed, Buried In Kogi

The remains of veteran journalist and co-founder of the defunct Newswatch Magazine, Yakubu Mohammed, have been laid to rest in Ologba, Anyigba, in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Recall that Mohammed died on Wednesday at the age of 75. The burial, which commenced at about 11 a.m. yesterday, was presided over by the Chief Imam, Alhaji Musa, alongside Dauda Omeje.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam urged the congregation to prepare for eternity, stressing that death is an inevitable end for all mankind. “All of us must prepare for death because it is a necessary end for all mankind. We will all taste death one day, and how we prepare for it matters.

“We must live in peace with one another and live a life of service to humanity, like our brother Mohammed,” the Imam said. He described the late Mohammed as a selfless man who lived for his community, noting that he never compromised his faith.

“As a devoted Muslim, he remained steadfast in his religion and was deeply committed to the development of our land,” he added.