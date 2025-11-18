Newswatch Co-Founder, Dan Agbese, Dies At 81

Nigeria’s media community is mourning the death of Chief Dan Agbese, one of the country’s most respected journalists and a co-founder of the trailblazing Newswatch magazine.

He died yesterday at the age of 81. the Agbese family of Ikpilogwu clan in Agila, Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, confirmed his passing in a statement announcing that the veteran columnist “transited to eternal glory” on November 17.

“We hereby announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and mentor: Chief Dan Agbese, the Awan’Otun of Agila,” the statement said, adding that burial arrangements will be made public later.

Born on May 12, 1944, Chief Agbese carved a distinguished path in Nigerian journalism that spanned decades. He served as editor of The Nigeria Standard and New Nigerian newspapers and later became General Manager of Radio Benue, Makurdi.

His sharp wit and incisive writing made him one of the country’s most notable satirists. Agbese was among the founding quartet of Newswatch magazine, a publication that transformed investigative journalism in Nigeria.

He remained its Editor-in-Chief until April 2010. Beyond newsroom leader- ship, he authored several books, penned widely read weekly columns in both Daily Trust and The Guardian, and operated a media consultancy with his long-time colleagues Ray Ekpu, Yakubu Muhammed and Soji Akinrinade.

Tributes have begun pouring in from across the media land- scape. The League of Nigerian Columnists described his passing as a major loss to the profession, noting his influence on generations of writers and editors.

Agbese is survived by his wife, Rose Agbese, six children and seven grandchildren. His legacy as a pioneering voice in Nigerian journalism remains firmly etched in the nation’s media history.