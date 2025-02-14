Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Sports Award Holds At Eko Club March 7

Share

Organisers of the maiden Newstap/SWAN Five Star Sports Award have announced that the event will be held at the Bamboo Hall of the prestigious Eko Club off Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, Lagos.

According to a statement issued by the Editor of the leading online medium, Ifeanyi Eduzor and the Secretary General of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria ( SWAN), Ikenna Okonkwo, the choice of the venue was based on its serenity, accessibility, adequate security and conducive environment required for this type of award ceremony.

The organisers also announced that the event originally slated for Friday, February 28 will now be held on Friday, March 7, 2025.

The Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Sports Award was instituted to honour five eminent Nigerians and corporate bodies who have contributed immensely to the development of sports in the country.

