Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Award Will Propel Me To Do More For Grassroots Sports Development –Chief Onyeani

Grassroots football promoter and philanthropist, Dr. Chief Robert Daniel Onyeani, expressed that the Newstap/SWAN Five Star Award recently presented to him will inspire him to further contribute to the development of grassroots football in the country.

He made this statement shortly after receiving the award last Friday at the Blessing Hall of the prestigious Eko Club in Surulere, Lagos.

An elated Chief Onyeani, widely known as ‘ROCO’, stated that the award is a testament to the recognition of his efforts with his football clubs based in Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

He aims to elevate both his male and female teams to not only dominate the local football scene but also become strong contenders on the continental stage.

“It is a great honour to be recognised as one of the distinguished Nigerians to receive this award from the management of Newstap Communication and the entire Nigerian sports writers’ community,” he said.

“This recognition shows that my contributions to grassroots sports development in this country are being noticed, even if I wasn’t aware of it. I am committed to putting in more effort to surpass my previous achievements in helping the youth develop their talents.”