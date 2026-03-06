Newstap/ SWAN Five-Star Award Holds Today

All roads will today lead to the iconic Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos, for the second edition of the prestigious annual Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Award.

The award, which is its maiden edition, was widely hailed as one of the best sports awards in the country, and is set to witness another grand event with many sports administrators, ex- internationals and stakeholders expected to grace the occasion that will be chaired by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Grassroots Sports, Adeboye Anthony Adeyinka.

According to the publisher of the leading online publication, Newstap.com.ng, organisers of the award, George Aluo, said all logistics had been put in place for a successful event. Aluo, a board member of NFF and Chairman of Nigeria National League ( NNL), promised that this year’s award will witness a lot of side attractions.

“We’re already counting the hours to organise another successful award ceremony. We have already put all logistics on ground for a hitch-free event, and I can assure you there won’t be any dull moment throughout the duration of the award night”, he promised.