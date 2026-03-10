Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Award: Bayelsa Gov. Restates Commitment To Sports Development

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, says that his government is committed to making the state the Mecca of Sports in Nigeria, saying that his administration’s investment in sports is already yielding the desired dividend.

He stated this last Friday when he received the ‘Best Sports Governor Award’ at the second edition of the annual Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Award.

Diri who was represented by the state’s Commissioner For Sports, Hon. Daniel Igali and the Chairman of the state’s House of Assembly Committee on Sports, Hon. Tare Porri, explained that his decision to invest in massive sports development in all the Senatorial Zones of the state, was to create job opportunities for the youths, fight youths restiveness, develop their talents and make them useful citizens of the country.

“In Bayelsa State, we have succeeded in engaging the youths in meaningful activities through sports, and that’s why we are embarking on massive sports development. “Right now, the dividend is already coming in as the state is now making a top podium finish at both the National Sports Festival and the Niger Delta,” he said.