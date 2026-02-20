NEWSTAP/SWAN Awards: Tinubu’s Renewed Drive For Sports Inspires Reform At NIS –Shaibu

The Director-General/ CEO of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Wednesday, anchored his vision for the transformation of Nigerian sports on what he described as the unwavering support of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in Abuja while receiving a delegation that formally presented him with a letter of nomination for NEWSTAP/SWAN Awards, Shaibu said the current administration has shown uncommon commitment to repositioning sports as a strategic tool for youth empowerment, national unity and economic diversification.

According to him, President Tinubu’s interest in sports development goes beyond rhetoric, stressing that the National Sports Commission and its agencies are now enjoying improved attention and funding.

“I want to thank President Bola Tinubu for always showing interest in funding and developing Nigerian sports and using it as a vehicle to empower the youth, unite Nigeria and diversify the economy,” Shaibu stated.