Newstap/ SWAN award unites Supporters Club

The protracted factionalization of the Nigeria football supporters club may soon be over as the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in conjunction with Newstap Communication have concluded plans to bring them together in an historic award ceremony.

According to the organizers of the maiden edition of the Five-Star Sports award coming up in Lagos on 7th March, 2025, the various factions…The Nigeria Football Supporters Club(NFSC) the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club (ANFASSC) the Super Eagles Supporters Club (SESC) and the Football Fans Club of Nigeria (FFCN), will be brought together and honoured for their immense contributions to the development of football and other sports in Nigeria over the years.

The best way to build a strong voice for Nigerian sports is to unite the various supporters clubs so that they can lend common support to our sports. We decided to give them special recognition so that they can continue to support our sports.

We have a responsibility to broker peace among all the various factions by bringing them together as a team.

This is what the Ibrahim Gusau led board of NFF is doing and we want to also throw our weight behind this move.

This will douse tension and restore peace in the various factions as the Super Eagles resume the race to land at the FIFA World Cup in 2026 later this month,” affirmed SWAN Secretary General Ikenna Okonkwo.

