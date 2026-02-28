Newstap/SWAN Award Role Delights Adeboye

The Senior Special Assistant on Grassroots Sports Development to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Prince Anthony Adeboye, has expressed delight over the special role bestowed on him for the Newstap/SWAN Awards scheduled to take place on March 6th.

The Local Organising Committee led by ace journalist, Adekunle Salami, only recently named Adeboye as the chairman of the event billed for scheduled for March 6th at the Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos.

The awards celebrate excellence and significant contributions to the Nigerian sports landscape. Adeboye stated that he was elated with the role the organizing body placed on him for the prestigious 5-Star award.

“I am very happy that the organizing body picked me to be the Chairman of the event. I will be there personally because this is an award to honour deserving individuals who have contributed to the growth of sports.

“The organisers have done well and I look forward to a very great Friday evening based on the calibre of people behind this programme,” Adeboye said.

Earlier in a statement released by the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Adekunle Salami, Adeboye’s choice as the chairman was a reflection of the growing prestige of the honors.

“The calibre of our guests and honourees attests to the credibil- ity and integrity this award has attained in just two years,” Salami noted.

“With Prince Adeboye at the helm, we are set for a landmark event that significantly improves upon our maiden edition.”

The Newstap/SWAN 5-Star Award takes place on Friday March 6th at the Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos.