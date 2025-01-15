Newstap/SWAN Award Nomination Excites GTI Boss

Share

The Group Managing Director of GTI Assets Management and Trust Limited, Abubakar Lawal, yesterday afternoon, expressed his appreciation over the nomination of the organisation as one of the recipients of the maiden Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Sports Award.

During a visit to GTI’s Corporate Head – quarters in Lagos by the management of Newstap Communication and SWAN, Lawal said it has been a worthwhile journey working as the strategic partner for the Nigeria Premier Football League while also assuring Nigerians of GTI’s continuous support for football in Nigeria.

“What can I say really, except to just thank Newstap and SWAN for the recognition that you have given to GTI for the bits that we are contributing,” he said.

“And we pray that God will give us life and strength such that we’ll be able to stretch, you know, a similar hand of fellowship as we are doing in NPFL to NNL in the coming days,” he said

