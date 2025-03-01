Newstap/SWAN award excites Soname

Share

The Founder of Remo Stars Football Club, Honourable Kunle Soname, has applauded the management of Newstap publication and the leadership of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) for counting him worthy to be among the five eminents Nigeria to be conferred with the 5-Star Award scheduled to take place on March 7th at the Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos. While receiving the award letter in his office at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne Remo, Soname said what he has been doing is to secure the fu- ture especially in the area of youth development. According to him, whatever anyone is doing to develop the youth and the community, such people will gain from it in the future.

“I want to thank the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria and the Man- agement of Newstap Media for con- sidering me for this award. I’m sure that you are quite aware that I’m not really a man for the stage, but I par- ticularly like this because it’s coming from organisations I respect so much. I want to thank you for considering me worthy. I promise that we will continue to do what we have been doing.”

He further stated: “I don’t even consider it as doing much for people. I think it is more of doing it for myself. Money you don’t spend on youth development, you’ll end up spending it on security. So if you organize programmes, schemes, infrastructures that will keep the kids busy and take them off the streets, you are actually protecting yourself. Some of the kids that you’ve taken off the streets might actually have been those that will have haunt you later in life if you had not taken them off the street. So whatever you are doing in youth development, you are doing it for yourself, your security and safety. So I honestly don’t think I need any award for what I’m doing because I’m doing it for myself.”

Present at the presentation ceremony were the Editor of Newstap Ifeanyi Eduzor, Secretary Southwest SWAN Charles Ogundiya and chairman of the Awards Committee, John Joshua-Akanji. The 5- Star Award takes place on Friday, March 7, at Eko Club, Surulere Lagos

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

