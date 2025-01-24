Newstap/SWAN Award Excites Benue FA Chairman

Share

Chairman of the Benue State Football Association and President of the Ratels Foundation, Dr Paul Edeh, has expressed surprise and immense gratitude following his nomination for the prestigious Newstap/SWAN FiveStar Award.

The recognition celebrates his outstanding contributions to sports development and philanthropy in Nigeria.

Dr Edeh spoke while receiving the official nomination letter from the organisers in Abuja and said the recognition resonates with his ideals and vision for a developed and all-inclusive society.

Chief Edeh, who is the only founder of two women’s clubs in Nigeria – Naija Ratels and Benue Queens (previously Honey Badgers), said his drive for football was to use it as a veritable tool towards ensuring the meaningful engagement of young people, with particular interest in women development.

“My voyage into football and sports in general is nothing but using it as a platform to make an enduring impact. My idea about life is not in acquiring or amassing wealth for personal gains but in touching lives from time to time.

Share

Please follow and like us: