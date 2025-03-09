Newstap, SWAN award: Dikko, Abubakar, Edeh, others hail ‘five-star’ event

Share

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, has hailed the management of Newstap Communication and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria for the successful organisation of the maiden Newstap/SWAN Five Star Sports Award, describing it as one of the best awards events in recent time.

Dikko who was the chairman of the carnival-like event noted that he was happy with the calibre of awardees whom he said have contributed greatly and are still contributing to the development of the country’s sports ecosystem.

”I must commend the organisers of this award for putting up such a wonderful event,” he said.

“They as critical stakeholders in the Nigerian sports industry did the needful by selecting the major investors in our country’s sports for this award and I doff my hat for them.

”They did not just organise the award for the sake of doing so but when you consider the calibre of the awardees, you will agree with me that they deserve the honour more than anyone else and that was why I said I must be here in. person to witness this great event.”

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director of GTI Assets Management and Trust Limited, Abubakar Lawal, who was one of the awardees, noted that he’s most excited about being recognised for what he’s doing for the Nigerian League noting that his company will continue to partner with the NFF and NPFL towards ensuring that the country’s league competes favourably with the best league in the world.

In their separate remarks, Chairman of Benue State Football Association Barrister Paul Edeh and the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facilities Construction Company Limited, Ebi Egbe, all commended the organisers for finding them worthy of the award which they said will encourage them to do more for the country sports development.

The event which was held at the Bamboo Hall of the prestigious Eko Club attracted important personalities including the Senior Special Assistant to the President of Grassroots Sports, Adeyinka Adeboye, former Acting President of Nigeria Football Federation, Chief Mike Umeh, former 1st Vice President of NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwumi, top management staff of GTI and Monimichelle Group, representative of Benue Sports Governor, Fr. Dr Hycinth Alia, General Manager of Remo Stars Football Club, Executive members of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, led by it’s President Isaiah Benjamin, ex-internationals, Sports Editors, member of the Football Fans Club of Nigeria led by its President.

Ambassador Oluwakemi Ogunfuwa, who also received an award of recognition as well as many sports stakeholders too numerous to mention.

