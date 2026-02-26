Newstap/ SWAN 5-Star Awards Nomination Rare Privilege – Mrs Olopade

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Yetunde Olopade, has described her nomination for the NewstapSWAN 5-Star Awards as a rare privilege.

Observers have commended her managerial prowess at organising sporting events, which have since witnessed an upscale in deliverables since she took charge of the affairs of the company.

At the top of the bill is the globally recognised Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, which has since grown in leaps and bounds. With a background in event management, she has been able to fuse her vast experience into delivering a topnotch road race to the surprise of many.

“It’s a rare privilege to be nominated for the Newstap/ SWAN 5-Star Award. It’s amazing because of what we are doing in sports,” she continued, “I want to thank NEWSTAP and SWAN for the recognition. We will be doing more and more amazing things in sports.”

Olapade, who is the first woman to be nominated as one of the recipients of the award, now in its second edition, was presented with her letter of nomination by the Local Organising Committee led by CEO and Publisher-In-Chief George Aluo.