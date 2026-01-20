Newstap Set To Unveil Five Star Award Nominees

The management of leading online publication Newstap Communication will soon unveil nominees for the second edition of the annual Newstap Five Star Award.

In a press release he signed, Ifeanyi Eduzor, Editor of the outfit, said the processes for the nomination of the awardees had commenced, even as he promised that this year’s edition would be a great improvement on the maiden edition held last year.

“We’ve commenced the process of the second edition of our award, which will be a great improvement on the maiden edition.

“Right now, we are receiving nominations of those considered worthy for the award, like we did last year. The selection committee will be meticulous in ensuring that only those found worthy to have contributed to the development of sports will be shortlisted”, the statement affirmed.

The Newstap FiveStar Award was instituted to celebrate eminent Nigerians and corporate organisations that have contributed greatly to the development of Nigeria’s sports ecosystem.

Winners of last year’s edition were Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr Hyacinth Alia, Managing Director of GTI Group, Abubakar Lawal, Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle sports facilities construction Ltd, Ebi Egbe, Founder of Remo Stars Football Club of Ikenne, Remo Honourable Kunle Soname and Chairman of Benue State Football Association, Chief Barrister Paul Edeh.