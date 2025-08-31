Newspaper Distributors Get New Executives

The Newspapers Distributors Association of Nigeria (NDAN), Ikeja (Lagos) chapter, on Saturday elected Somorin Fatai as its new chairman and Lawee Olanrewaju as the General Secretary. The election birthed a new set of executives.

Other executives elected include Badmus Jimoh, Adeyemo Adebowale, who emerged treasurer and financial secretary. Fatai expressed gratitude to media houses for their consistent support, vowing to strengthen ties with them.

Narrating what he called his journey to the top, he said:” I’m overwhelmed. Looking at the turnout of members today and the massive vote for me, it is clear that the whole members wholeheartedly voted for me, which I so much appreciate. I’m very grateful to God. I was a social welfare officer. I sat down to think about many things that were not in place. I asked myself what I could do for my members to appreciate them.

“I came up with the idea of giving palliatives to members at the end of every year, just like every other organisation to make our members have a sense of belonging. It is now a yearly event. Also, there was a time the union was in disarray. I was appointed the chairman of the reconciliation committee, and to the glory of God, I revived the union from the state of disarray. It is that unity that brought us together today. There was also a time we were not having a constitution; I was appointed the head of the constitution committee. What we produced is what we use today.”

Olanrewaju urged media houses to emulate the kind gesture of a certain newspaper (name withheld), which, through its recent medical interventions and gifts brought smiles to the faces of newspaper vendors and agents, adding that vendors are now more enthusiastic about selling the newspaper; something he said has boosted its sales.